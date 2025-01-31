No Casualties As Fuel Tanker Explodes In Jigawa Filling Station

Share

On Thursday evening, a petroleum tanker offloading fuel at a filling station in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State went up in flames.

New Telegraph gathered that the fire erupted after someone answered a phone call near the tanker, igniting the highly flammable vapours.

The flames quickly engulfed the tanker and part of the filling station. But with timely intervention from firefighters and local residents prevented the blaze from spreading further.

The Jigawa State Police Command in a statement issued by its spokesperson, SP Shi’isu Adam, confirmed the incident, saying they received a report of the fire outbreak at about 8 pm.

The police spokesperson added that immediately after getting the report of the incident, the area was cordoned and barricaded.

“We immediately rushed to the scene with the fire service men.

“For now, there is no report of deaths, but our men are at the moment at the scene of the incident and details will be released later,” Adam said.

