No Candidate Can Match Tinubu’s Pedigree – GMT

A group canvassing support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT), has said Nigeria is gradually reclaiming its pride of place among the comity of nations under the president’s leadership.

The group stated that the country’s global image has improved significantly in the last two years of the Tinubu administration.

The Ondo State Director-General of GMT, Hon. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, disclosed this during the inauguration of the movement’s ward and local government executives in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

The ceremonies, held across Ile-Oluji, Ore, Igbokoda, and Igbekebo, drew a large turnout of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, community stakeholders, women, and youth groups.

Yusuf-Ogunleye, who reviewed the administration’s policies and programmes, listed achievements in economic reforms, infrastructure, human capital development, security restructuring, and social investment initiatives as key hallmarks of President Tinubu’s leadership.

According to him, “We unequivocally support the 2027 re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This will enable him to continue the good work he has started.”

He added:

“Worthy of very special note are his infrastructural drives across the six geopolitical regions, the students’ loan scheme, women empowerment programmes, and many other initiatives already taking effect across Nigeria. The image of our dear nation has been enhanced around the world, and Nigeria is gradually reclaiming its pride of place among the comity of nations.”

The GMT Director-General stressed that no other candidate could match President Tinubu’s political pedigree or leadership experience at this critical time in the nation’s history.

He disclosed that GMT had already inaugurated executives across the 16 local government areas of Ondo North, Central, and Southern Senatorial Districts.

Yusuf-Ogunleye also commended the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his unwavering support for the movement and for championing the developmental interests of Ondo State at the federal level.

He urged the newly inaugurated executives to embark on aggressive grassroots sensitisation to further enlighten communities on the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

The Secretary of GMT, Hon. Rasheed Badmus, described the group as a nationwide organisation working in synergy with other APC support groups to ensure the president’s re-election.

According to him, “Mr. President has done so well for Nigerians, and we need him to continue beyond 2027. My appreciation goes to the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his relentless support for the group. GMT has come to stay in Ondo State.”

The newly inaugurated executives pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation on the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration across all wards and communities in the Southern Senatorial District.