No Cabal In Presidency, Tinubu In Charge – Sunday Dare

The Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, has dismissed claims that a cabal is controlling the operations of the government for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channel Television’s Politics Today on Sunday hosted by Femi Akande, Dare emphasized the idea of a cabal is a misconception.

According to Dare, those perceived as cabal members are simply high-ranking officials who provide daily briefings to the President.

Dare, who previously served as the Minister of Sports, highlighted that the President’s direct involvement in governance demonstrates his commitment to rebuilding Nigeria through reforms.

He said, “I think we’ve become so comfortable with the idea of the cabal, and you must understand how the idea of the Cabal, the people they call the Cabal, are the people that are holding the key sectors of the economy.

“These are people who are advisors, who must advise the President on trends, who must put critical data in front of him, and they have access to him. How does access turn you into a member of the cabal? The Minister of Finance, for instance, sees him (Tinubu) on a constant basis to show him all the indicators so that they can see it, they must have constant meetings.

“So what is happening is that this idea of cabal has a negative connotation that we entrench, I think that notion should change, because any government you have 5 to 7 people who are holding key positions and who must brief the President on a constant basis, that access is what people think makes them a cabal.

“The President is 100 per cent in charge and he has always been from day one, and he has shown it when the CBN cybersecurity tax came up, the president cancelled it because he dealt with what the facts are.

“The tax reform bill you are talking about, he was briefed on a constant basis all through, being a chartered accountant, that he is with his vast experience it shows that there’s a future for our country in this tax reform bill.”

