No Big Deal With Pastors Having Tattoos – Pere Egbi

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, has defended David’s Christian Centre lead Pastor, Kingsley Okonkwo’s decision to have a tattoo in his body, stating that it doesn’t make him less a pastor.

Egbi pointed out that other pastors have unconventional styles such as wearing braids, dreadlocks, or earrings, making the reaction to tattoo seem inconsistent.

He added that people often misjudge others, stating that some individuals deemed “carnal” may surprise everyone in heaven.

He wrote, “I see nothing wrong with a pastor having tattoos on his body. We have pastors with braids, dreadlocks, earrings, and some jerry curl their hair! “Some people would be amazed at the people they’d see in heaven.

People, most of y’all write off here on earth as carnal. Some are in for a rude awakening.”