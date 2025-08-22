No Basis For APC To Lose Its Stronghold In Shanono/Bagwai – Reps Member

The House of Representatives member, representing Tsanyawa, Ghari Federal Constituency, Sani Bala Tsanyawa, has said that they will do all they can to reclaim the Shanono, Bagwai House of Assembly seat lost to the NNPP in the just concluded Rerun Election in the area.

Sani Bala Tsanyawa, said in Kano, Friday that, ” there is no basis to say APC has lost its stronghold if not that the election was well rigged and has not met the standard requirements of electoral procedures”.

He said, historically, APC has never lost Shanono and Bagwai, including his Tsanyawa, Ghari Constituents, because Kano North is their stronghold, so now to say that they have lost those areas is a figment of lies.

“I’m convinced that we will sooner than later reclaim our victory at Shanono and Bagwai because the conduct of the last election was nothing but a sham which will not stand the test of time”.

“You can see that in the entire Federation, APC is regaining its position as the National Party, owing to the efforts of President Tinubu in reviving the Nation’s economy and social well-being”.

He said that was why in the overall results of the Re-run Elections across the 15 States, APC have gotten 76 per cent, clearly showing the acceptance of the party across the Nation.