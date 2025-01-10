No Area’ll Be Left Behind In Urban Regeneration Bid, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents that no part of the State would be left behind in the government’s urban regeneration bid.

The governor also restated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the delivery of quality infrastructure to improve the lives of residents of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu made the commitment on Thursday during the inauguration of five strategic networks of roads with improved drainage networks at Ikeja GRA in the Ikeja Local Government Area.

The roads are Oba Dosumu Street, Oduduwa Way, Oduduwa Crescent, Sobo Arobiodu and Sasegbon Streets.

The network of roads spanning a total length of 6.134 kilometres complements Isaac John, Joel Ogunnaike Street, Oba Ladejobi and Harold Shodipo, which were upgraded earlier.

The newly rehabilitated roads will ease vehicular movement, improve interconnectivity and also enhance the drainage network, ensuring efficient stormwater management to combat the recurrent flooding that has plagued the area.

Speaking at the event organised by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Office of Infrastructure at Ikeja, on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu said the network of roads would bring about socioeconomic growth and development of the area, improve the quality of lives of residents, and impact positively on the Gross Domestic Product of the State.

He said: “The rehabilitated roads and drainage systems will mitigate flooding and erosion, reduce traffic congestion and commute times. “It will also enhance safety and security, improve the aesthetics of the environment, and increase property values.

“More importantly, the completion of this network of roads is expected to further boost business turnover, ultimately contributing to the growth of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “This achievement would not have been possible without your support and commitment.

“We have devoted significant time, energy, and resources to implementing strategies for a better Lagos for ourselves and future generations, and it is gratifying to see these efforts yielding results.”

“The mandate you have given us continues to inspire our commitment to transform our vision of a Greater Lagos into reality.

As we consolidate this mandate, we assure you that we will intensify our efforts to build a Lagos that is safe, prosperous, and economically vibrant, providing an

