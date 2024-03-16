No Approval From FEC, NASS On Eurobonds Yet –DMO

The federal government had yet to hire Financial Advisers for the Eurobonds issuance, Debt Management Office (DMO) clarified last night via statement. It stated that, for Eurobonds Advisers to be appointed, it will get a nod of Federal Executive Council ( FEC) and the approval of the National Assembly, which are all inline with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and Debt Management Office (Establishment, Etc.) Act, 2003.

The clarification is coming on the heels of news reports (not by Saturday Telegraph) purporting appointment of Chapel Hill, a firm linked to Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr. Wale Edun as Transaction Advisers for a potential Eurobond issuance as inaccurate. A news report claimed Nigeria had hired invest- ment banks including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise it on the West African nation’s first Eurobonds since 2022.