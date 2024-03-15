No Approval From FEC, NASS On Eurobonds Advisers’ – DMO

The Federal Government is yet to hire Financial Advisers for the Eurobonds issuance, the Debt Management Office (DMO) clarified in a statement issued on Friday.

It stated that for Eurobonds Advisers to be appointed, it will get a nod of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the approval of the National Assembly, which are all in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and Debt Management Office (Establishment, Etc.) Act, 2003.

The clarification is coming on the heels of news reports ( not by New Telegraph) purporting that the appointment of Transaction Advisers for a potential Eurobond issuance is inaccurate.

A news report ( New Telegraph) had reported Nigeria had hired investment banks including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise it on the West African nation’s first Eurobonds since 2022.

Currently, the DMO has not received the requisite approvals from the FEC and resolution of the NASS for any Eurobond Issuance.

“We encourage the public to rely on official statements from the DMO for accurate updates on Nigeria’s debt management activities”, it stated.