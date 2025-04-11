No Apology For Being Polygamist – Harrysong

Share

The Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has publicly declared himself polygamous. In a recent post, the ‘Reggae Blues’ hitmaker said he was not “apologetic” about his stance on polygamy, adding that life should be filled with happiness, support, and freedom.

“Not sorry I’m polygamous. Life should be happiness, freedom and support right?” he wrote. Harrysong’s stance comes on the back of his recent marital issues with his estranged wife Alexer Peres.

The singer and Alexer tied the knot in March 2021. Their marital crisis unfolded in January 2024 after an alleged WhatsApp chat between them surfaced on social media. The chat showed the singer asking his wife to abort a pregnancy.

In another conversation, Alexer accused Harrysong of having several side chicks, to which he claimed that they were better than her.

The singer later admitted that they were going through a marital crisis while pleading to the public to respect his family’s privacy. Alexer also opened up about their marital issues, alleging that Harrysong “abused me verbally and physically”.

In May 2024, Harrysong accused her of infidelity, claiming she got pregnant with another man’s child while still married. Alexer recently declared that she is now a free woman, hinting at the finalisation of her divorce.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

