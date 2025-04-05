No Alternative To Tinubu In 2027 – Lalong

Share

The Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong, has declared that there is no viable alternative to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027, citing the president’s credible and purposeful performance in less than two years in office.

According to him, the current administration’s reforms have begun to yield results, with visible achievements serving as proof of the president’s tenacity in turning the economy around.

The former Governor, who is also the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, said this during a meeting with the party’s State executives and other stakeholders in Jos.

He commended them for their unwavering loyalty to the party and urged them to remain steadfast and united in order to further strengthen the party’s fortunes.

He added that the APC has remained a formidable force, attracting members from other political parties, and remains the only viable and stable political party in the Country.

Senator Lalong said that President Tinubu has already done much for Plateau State and expressed optimism that more would be done in future appointments.

He expressed confidence that the party would win both in Plateau State and at the national level in 2027.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Deputy National Secretary of the APC, Festus Fuanter, briefed stakeholders on recent activities of the party at the national level and equally commended President Tinubu for his performance and support for Plateau State.

According to him, the party is impressed by the efforts of the Tinubu-led administration to rejuvenate the economy and make it viable.

He noted that the success recorded so far in the administration’s economic policies and its Renewed Hope Agenda aligns with the manifesto of the APC.

He said, “There’s no alternative to Tinubu. There is no aspirant that can match the current economic policy of this administration.

“Policy consistency is what Nigeria cannot afford to throw away at this critical time. We must follow the path that is already bearing fruit rather than go through another round of trial and error.”

Fuanter also assured that the national leadership of the party is firmly behind the APC structure in Plateau State and will continue to support the executive and members at all times.

