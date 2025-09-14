No actress can afford a G-Wagon from just acting, says Yemi Solade

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has argued that no actress can afford a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon through acting income alone.

Solade claimed that no filmmaker pays the N50 million fee required to fund such a purchase.

He also suggested that wealth displayed by movie stars comes from side businesses or, more controversially, gifts from questionable sources.

While he acknowledged that movie stars can generate significant income from ventures like production, he remained firm in his belief that a basic acting salary is not enough to afford a G-Wagon.

“In the industry, no actress would say that this G-Wagon that she has, she bought it with the money from acting. How much do they want to pay you for acting. Do they want to pay you N50 million?” he said.

“…unless you dey do kurukere in the office, then you can build a filling station. They may have side hustles. I do not know those side hustles.

“Again, some are gifts. I want to believe so. Yes now. They can gift someone a G-Wagon. Those gifters, maybe we should go on a voyage.”

The cost of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon (G-Class) in Nigeria is very high due to import duties, taxes, and other factors.

The price range for a brand new G-Wagon is N180 million to over N450 million, while foreign used (Tokunbo) can be between N70 million to N220 million.