No 2025 Budget For Labour Ministry, NECO, UI, 21 Others, Reps Insist

Share

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended the delisting of the National Examination Council (NECO), University of Ibadan (UI), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, and 21 other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from the 2025 budget.

The Chairman of the Committee, Bamidele Salam said the recommendations was due to the repeated failure of the MDAs to account for previous budgetary allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

This resolution was reached during an extraordinary sitting of the Public Accounts Committee held on Wednesday, 18th December 2024.

The MDAs includes the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Nigeria Police Force: Department of Information and Communication Technology, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Delta State.

Others are, Federal College of Education, Yola, Adamawa State, Federal Polytechnic Ekowe, Bayelsa State, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Cross River Basin Development Authority, Nigeria Office for Trade Negotiation, National Examination Council, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Galaxy Backbone, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

The rest are the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority, National Space Research and Development Agency, Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan and Federal School of Survey, Oyo State.

According to the chairman, Bamidele Salam “The Financial Regulation empowers the National Assembly to exclude any Ministry, Department, or Agency (MDA) that fails to account for their previous appropriations. As such, the listed MDAs should be excluded from the 2025 budget until they appear before this constitutional committee.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"