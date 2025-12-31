New Telegraph

Nnuji Family Announces Death Of Their GrandFather

The family of Rev. Dr. Fidelis Okechukwu Michael Nnuji of Ndinduru, Dikenafai in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, has announced the death and burial plans of their father, grandfather, Rev. Dr. Fidelis Michael Nnuji.

The family in a statement said Rev Nnuji died at the age of 74. According to the family, Christian wake will take place at his compound in Dikenafai in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

It said: “On Friday, January 9, his body will leave Blissful Sleep Mortuary, Okohia Isiekenesi, Ideato South L.G.A, Imo State to his compound in Dikenafai in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State by 7am.

“Funeral Service begins at his compound and internment and condolence visit continues immediately after service. On Sunday, January 11, there will be thanksgiving and outing service.”

