NNS OSE Rescues Crew Members Along Calabar Channel

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) OSE on Monday, December 22, 2025, rescued 20 crew members from the Motor Vessel (MV) Chimba Express following a fire incident along the Calabar Channel.

NNS OSE, which was on routine patrol, responded to a distress call at about 1:00 p.m. from the vessel, which was en route from Gabon to Calabar carrying scrap materials and other logistics.

Speaking on behalf of the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship VICTORY, the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander K.K. Ahunanya, reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to ensuring the safety of seafarers and maritime assets, in line with the mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff.

The vessel was reportedly crewed by 21 persons, comprising 14 Nigerians and seven Cameroonians.

Upon arrival at the scene, thick smoke was observed billowing from the vessel, prompting immediate rescue operations. Crew members who had abandoned the ship, as well as those stranded on deck, were rescued using life buoys.

A total of 20 crew members were successfully rescued and administered first aid, according to the report.

However, the Chief Engineer reportedly jumped overboard due to fear of an explosion and remains missing as of the time of filing this report. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Personnel from Forward Operating Base (FOB) IBAKA, Naval Security Station 030 Houseboat, and local fishermen supported the rescue effort.

NNS OSE also deployed portable pumps to combat the fire, which affected the midship and aft sections of the vessel.