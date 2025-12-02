NNS Beecroft Hands Over 172kg Of Seized Cannabis Sativa To NDLEA

Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft has handed over four bags of cannabis sativa to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Marine Command.

The consignment, weighing approximately 172kg was intercepted on November 24, by the NNS Beecroft Quick Response Team, acting on credible intelligence. The team intercepted a van suspected of transporting illicit substances around ljegun, Waterside axis.

The swift operation led to the successful seizure of the narcotics. The Commander NNS Beecroft, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, represented by the Executive Officer, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, said that the interception is part of a broader series of sustained efforts by the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of Vice Admiral ldi Abbas, Admiralty Medal, to clamp down on illegal activities, particularly the trafficking of narcotics and other contraband through Nigeria’s coastal waters.

He reiterated the Nigerian Navy committed to working with other sister agencies to protect Nigerian’s maritime domain and ensure safety of lives and properties.

Captain Udoessien commended the vigilance and professionalism of naval personnel and urged the public to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information to enhance safety across the state.

The seized contraband was handed over to Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN) Morrison Udo, a representative of the NDLEA, for further investigation and necessary action.