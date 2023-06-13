New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
NNPP’s Falgore Emerge Speaker Of 10th Kano Assembly

Falgore Yusuf Falgore of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a member representing the Rogo Constituency, has emerged as the Speaker of the 10th Kano State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that his emergence comes after his nomination by a member representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Hussaini, and Musa Kachako, a member representing Takai Constituency seconding it.

Muhammad Butu-Butu has also emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

Both the new Speaker and his Deputy have been sworn in by the acting clerk of the House, Ali Maje.

