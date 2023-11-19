Nnpp: We Can’t Afford To Turn Nigeria Into One-party State

Dipo Olayoku is the National Secretary of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and in this interview with some journalists, he speaks on myriad of issue as they concern the NNPP, the last election, 2027 general election. He submits that the country cannot afford to have one political party. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there and he reports

Your party after the presidential election conducted this year entered into what people called political crisis, can you give a background of what led to this?

Once a political party is growing bigger, you should be expecting contentions here and there due to political interests, but as a political party we went into an election last year which Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso stood as our party presidential candidate with the hope of our party winning the election. Our presidential candidate successfully visited over 600 Local Government Areas LGAs) in Nigeria by road during last year political campaigns.

After losing the election we accepted the outcome of the results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but that doesn’t cripple us as a party. We are coming with good political strategies for 2027 general election. The fact is not denied that we didn’t carryout robust intensive campaigns for the last election, along the line we discovered that there were underground anti-party activities by some state chairmen of the party.

Do you have any concrete evidence to support this claim of anti-party activities by some of your members?

Yes, I’m from Ogun State. Two or three weeks before the election, the former NNPP Chairman of Ogun State endorsed the governorship candidate of another party and also delivered his own polling unit, his ward, his local government to the PDP candidate. These are some of the issues we faced during previous election in our party Some of the state chairmen were invited to clear themselves on these allegations leveled against them but just one or two of them came. Against this background, the party took a decision and expelling them.

That was what brought the issue of faction reported by some media outlets, in this case NNPP as a political party doesn’t have any faction. So, you strongly believe that the alleged anti-party activities by some of your chieftains were some of the reasons your party lost the presidential election. Indeed, it affected our chances because that was the first election that came up, but in the governorship elections, most of our calculations fell into places and we got some more grounds including winning Kano state.

A report gave us an eye opener we later did what’s called introspection and we discovered so many irregularities by some of our party members during the election which actually affected us. It is not in our place in the media to refer to the NNPP as faction; your former National Publicity Secretary (NPS) is now the National Chairman of that faction, the former Deputy National Chairman is with them as well as some other members.

They are claiming that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed for your presidential candidate Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso has expired what is the true situation of that MoU? A political party doesn’t exist or op- erate in a vacuum, when you form an organization, you will have an interim administration that will apply to INEC. As a political party, there is a regulatory agency and INEC stands as regulatory agency for all political parties. The NNPP was formed in 2002 and the highest the NNPP could achieve was the House of Assembly seat in Bauchi state as of that time.

In February 28th 2022 that was when The National Movement group (TNM) came to join NNPP. The issue of MoU is not like in a football team where someone will be signed for two- or three-years contract that would expire. MoU is an agreement that has glued NNPP and the national movement group together. There is no deadline agreed on the MoU signed between both parties. The big question is that assuming NNPP emerged victorious in the previous presidential election would the issue of MoU come up?

I don’t understand this issue of MoU where it’s coming from. The statement credited to the former NPS, Agbo Major concerning expiring MoU between NNPP and TNM, as National Secretary of the party what are your views. Agbo Major can never be the National Chairman of the NNPP, there are procedures for someone to emerge as National Chairman of any political party, there must be a party convention witnessed by INEC, and we did our national convention on the 30 of March last year witnessed by INEC which legalized the emergence of the current National Working Committee (NWC) of NNPP.

Someone can’t call a meeting in the hotel and call himself a national chairman. Major has been expelled by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and has also been restricted by the Court of law from parading himself as official leader of the party. Section 82 of the Electoral Act stated clearly that any activity of a political party that was not witnessed by INEC is void. Again, the NNPP didn’t go into any alignment or merger with the Kwankwasiya group, but with TNM, Kwankwaso was the leader of TNM.

TNM was the group that came to us not Kwankwasiya; the essence is that let us come together and push the ideology of the party. The question you ask yourself in that TNM- MoU is whether there was any duration for the merger that at the end of two or three years the MoU should be expired? It is just like the merger of some political parties like All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), part of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) which formed the APC today. Something that doesn’t have a timeline can’t be expired. After the 2023 general election the National Chairman of your party, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali resigned and with the current crisis in the party are you worried about that.

In position of the resignation of our former National Chairman Alkali, it is a clear indication of good leadership; he parted ways for the young members to have a playground in the party for upcoming elections. Yes, we worried but not that much because we in the NNPP know where the arrow is coming from. Other big political parties are behind the crisis in our party, which they have equally done to Labour Party (LP) and others. But the media instead of describing Lamidi Apapa as a group in the LP refer to his group as a faction, which is misleading.

Due to the crisis now in the NNPP what message would you pass out to the NNPP supporters out there?

All our supporters should be calm and not to be provoked. Elections always come and go, we have been engaging our people across the states concerning the current issue in the party, like I said, some of the big political parties in the country are pushing it so hard to cause confusion in our party, and we can’t afford to have one political party in Nigeria.

Concerning logo issue in your party what is the true secret behind that?

The issue of logo that affected our chances of winning so badly in the last general election, on the ballot papers for the last election, it was only our party and Labour Party that did not have the name of the party on the logo. The logo we have registered with INEC doesn’t have our name on it.

What is the stand for Sen. Kwankwaso currently in the party? Sen. Kwankwaso is still a legally registered member of NNPP and hopefully is preparing for the 2027 general elections. You spoke about the alleged anti- party activities of some national chairmen, you now mentioned the name of the former NPS who is claiming to be the National Chairman of NNPP and the Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Boniface Aniebinam what led to their own suspension.

When allegations of anti-party activities came to our table, the party set up a disciplinary committee, the former National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major was a member of that committee. The committee sat on several occasions to bring their report to NWC. All the reports sighted ahead of them, none of the reports produced any minority report.

As the NPS, he was the one that given the mandate or duty to go and meet the press about the people that has been sanctioned, but curiously, we started hearing that this same person was calling the people that have been sanctioned, exonerating himself and washing his hands clean There was a meeting of the NWC, where questions were thrown at him but he couldn’t defend himself.