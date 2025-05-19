NNPP To Kwankwaso: Stop Using Us For Unwarranted Attacks On Presidency

Share

The National Leader – ship of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has cautioned Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to stop using the party’s name for unwarranted attacks on the Presidency and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Oginni Olaposi said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos. Olaposi stated that the contract between the party and Kwankwaso, its presidential candidate in 2023 has ended.

He pointed out that the Memorandum of Understand – ing between the NNPP and the Kwankwasiya movement, led by Kwankwaso had long been terminated.

“Kwankwaso should stop parading himself as a member of our party, attacking the APC and the presidency, using the NNPP where he had long been expelled from.

“If his followers abandoned him for the APC, which is their constitutional rights, it is for him to look inwards to find out why. “Kwankwaso has no position in the NNPP aside from being its candidate in 2023.

The Leader of the NNPP remains Dr Boniface Aniebonam, Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party.

