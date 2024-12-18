NNPP To Judiciary: Stop Shielding Politicians With Restraining Orders

Share

The Judiciary has once again also come under attack, as factional leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Wednesday called them out to stop shielding politicians with restraining court orders.

The National Secretary of the party, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, stated this while briefing the media.

According to him, it was the restraining court order obtained by the Presidential candidate of the party in the last election, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Kano State that had prevented him from being prosecuted over N2.5 billion received by the party during campaigns.

He alleged that the NNPP Presidential candidate did not remit any money given to him into the coffers of the party, just as he stated also that most Presidential candidates use the position to fleece Nigerians of their money.

Speaking, he said, “Kwankwaso used the NNPP Presidential candidate to enrich himself, just as most of the Presidential candidates only need the tickets to enrich themselves.

“He did not remit any money donated to the party to the party’s coffers, as the party could not know how much came to it.

“We have petitioned the EFCC to investigate him over N2.5 billion and he ran to Kano to get a Court order restraining the Commission.

“We are calling on the Judiciary to stop giving politicians coverage by granting them restraining orders.”

In his statement, the factional National Secretary further said, “We are all aware that on the 2nd of May, 2024, the New Nigeria People’s Party submitted our first Petition to EFCC on the alleged fraud and misappropriation of the money in the account of New Nigeria Peoples Party by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and others.

“It is highly necessary to make it clear to the general public that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in an attempt to escape investigation ran to Kano State High Court to procure an order of court to restrain EFCC from investigating him and others.

“Recognizing the fact that, he who comes to equity must come with clean hands, we challenge Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to submit himself to the anti-graft agency for a thorough investigation on the allegations of fraud and financial infringements in relation to the New Nigeria People’s Party Campaign funds and donations for 2023 elections.

“Consequently, on our further petition dated 16th of December, 2024, the New Nigeria People’s Party is requesting for fresh investigation of the Personal accounts of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Alhaji Garuba Kwankwaso, Ms Folashade Aliu and two others suspected to have questions to answer on the whereabouts of the bag of money of NNPP that contains donations and Campaign funds for 2023 general election.

“It is evidently clear that it is ONLY the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC that is empowered by the law and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to investigate and to unravel the misery behind the alleged secret accounts operated by Senator Rabju Musa Kwankwaso to perpetrate fraudulent transactions before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.

“We are hereby reiterating our earlier call to the EFCC to as a matter of Urgency come into this matter and investigate these allegations of monumental fraud involving Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Presidential Candidate of our great Party (NNPP) to serve as a deterrent to other unscrupulous politicians who are hiding under the canopies of political parties to fraudulently enrich themselves in every election year.”

