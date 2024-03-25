NNPP To Abiodun: Stop Interfering In Our Party Issues

The National Leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has warned the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun to steer clear of the party’s activities.

The party gave the warning on Monday while addressing the media.

According to the party, the Ogun State governor was using the state judiciary to interfere in the issues of the party against the leadership of the party in the state.

Addressing the media, the Acting National Chairman of NNPP, Abba Kawu Ali said, “We want to draw the attention of Nigerians and indeed the whole world to the ongoing efforts by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to desecrate the temple of Justice which has the consequences of engendering anarchy, which Nigeria can ill afford now.

“Sometimes last year, our Party expelled our former Chairman in Ogun State, Comrade Sunday Olaposi Ogini. This was promptly reported to relevant authorities like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Security Agencies like the Police, the DSS, the IPAC etc.

“In the same vein, the Police were further informed of the intention of the Party to take possession of our State office located at Car Wash, Adatan, Abeokuta, Ogun State. On the basis of this, Policemen from the Adatan and Eleweran accompanied our officials to take possession of the said office.

“However, the former State Chairman, Comrade Olaposi in a dramatic twist, reported a case of “stealing” to the Police and accused our officers of burgling his office and made away with the sum of Seven million, Five hundred Thousand Naira only.

“As I said earlier, our officers Kilamuwaye Badmus and Kehinde Olowu who led the exercise did so with the protection of policemen.

“Some questions are germane here. Did they enter the office illegally? Could they have “stolen” the money in the presence of the policemen? What was Comrade Olaposi Ogini doing with Seven million, Five hundred Thousand Naira in cash (Party money) in his office? Is this not against the Money Laundering Act.? Why should the Party’s money be in his drawer when it should be in the Party’s account?

“In view of all the above, under normal circumstances, this type of case should not give the accused any concern. But with the visible interference of the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun in the matter, it has become expedient for us as the leaders of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to alert the World that this alleged move by the Governor of Ogun State is an invitation to anarchy.

“The NNPP in all ramifications is a party that believes in the rule of law. It is an open secret in the Ogun State Ministry of Justice that the Governor, Dapo Abiodun is interested in the matter.

“Therefore, we are using this medium to advise Governor Dapo Abiodun to leave the Ogun State judiciary to work without undue interference to be able to dispense justice without fear or favour. We are advising the Governor to face governance, the only reason, why he was elected Governor.

“We are aware of all the activities of Governor Dapo Abiodun on this case in Court. It is our advice that he should stop all these moves so as not to throw Ogun State into chaos.

“He should allow the rule of law to prevail. We are aware of what exists between our former Chairman in Ogun State and the Governor. That is not our concern.

“There are three arms of Government as stipulated in the Constitution, which is the grundnorm of all the laws in Nigeria. This Constitution made the judiciary independent of any other arm. It is the only arm of Government that does not have politicians as members.

“We have never doubted the integrity of the judiciary. We are therefore calling on the judiciary in Ogun State to continue to maintain its historical integrity.

“Ogun State has a prime place in the history of this country. A State that has produced Statesmen like Late Obafemi Awolowo, Late Simeon Adebo, Late Justice Adetokunbo Ademola, and Late Chief MKO Abiola, has something to treasure. The Ogun State Judiciary has a huge role to play in maintaining this age-long integrity.”