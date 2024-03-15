New Telegraph

March 15, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 15, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NNPP Suspends Wards,…

NNPP Suspends Wards, LGs, States Congresses In 13 States 

The New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) has suspended its Wards, Local Governments and States Congresses which were earlier scheduled to commence on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The party had earlier fixed Wards, Local and state Congresses in 13 states, namely: Oyo, Ogun, Kaduna, Anambra, Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Rivers, Kwara, Ekiti, Sokoto, Enugu, and Delta.

In a notice issued by the party and signed by its Ag. Natıonal Chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali, and the National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, made available to New Telegraph, the party said the decision to suspend the Congresses was based on the advice of its legal team in ongoing litigation which it said INEC is a party.

The party said new dates for the congresses will be communicated to the stakeholders including the INEC and the Security Agencies

Read Previous

Lalong Inspects Federal Polytechnic Shendam Projects, Others
Read Next

No Approval From FEC, NASS On Eurobonds Advisers’ – DMO