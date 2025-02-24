Share

Barely 24 hours after the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje welcomed the opposition National Assembly members from Kano back to the Party, the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP) suspended Senator Kawu Sumaila, a House of Representatives member Alhassan Rirum and two others from the Party.

Announcing the suspension, the State Chairman of the NNPP, Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa said the Lawmakers suspended include, Senator Kawu Sumaila, Ali Madakin Gini, Sani Abdullahi Rogo, and Kabiru Alhassa Rurum representing Kano South, Rano/Kibiya, Dala Federal, and Rogo/Karaye Federal Constituencies.

According to Dungurawa, the State Chairman of the party, these members were elected under the NNPP platform but have recently been acting contrary to the party’s wishes, beliefs, and values.

Dungurawa stated that they were given complementary tickets during the party elections but began to work against the party’s interests after being elected.

A recent event where Senator Kawu commissioned projects at his university in Sumaila without inviting party members was cited as a clear indication of their anti-party activities.

A committee will be set up to investigate the issue and address it once and for all.

Despite the suspension, Dungurawa emphasized that there is still room for dialogue, and if the suspended members repent and seek forgiveness, the party would consider their plea.

Senator Kawu Sumaila, had recently held a Convocation program at his University, with High take members of the APC including the National Chairman Ganduje in active participation while non of the NNPP members attended the ceremony.

Similarly, Umar Ganduje, has openly welcomed back to APC the NNPP National Assembly Members during a recent events in Kano, saying they are welcome back to their original homes.

Share

Please follow and like us: