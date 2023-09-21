NNPP State Chairmen: Kano Tribunal Judgement Lacked Tinge Of Justice

The Forum of State Chairmen under the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) has reacted to the judgement of the governorship election tribunal in Kano state which sacked its candidate, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the forum, Dr Tosin Odeyemi and Barr. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala PhD respectively, they inferred that the judgement lacked tinge of justice.

Kano state election petition tribunal had on Wednesday declared Dr Nasiru Gawuna of All Progressives Congress as the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election.

This has been generating different reactions from Nigerians since yesterday.

According to the NNPP Forum of chairmen, it was very disappointing listening to the Zoom judgement whereby a party that was openly rejected by the electorates at the poll was declared the winner.

“No doubt about the fact that Kano people voted for Governor Yusuf. They rejected the then-sitting party because they wanted a fresh breath.

“It is crystal clear that some people have ambushed that judgement but our strong faith in the judiciary will make our party challenge this at the appellate court.

“We stand as one, we are not moved. Kano people freely gave our party this mandate and we are sure of the victory at the end.

“We want to appeal to our members to remain calm, leaders of our party are on top of the situation and our legal team is up to the task”