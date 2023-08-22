NNPP State Chairmen Honour Party Founders

In recognition of their outstanding leadership excellence, the state Chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are set to honour the founders of the party.

This, according to them, will avail the general public the opportunity to know the great people behind NNPP as no political party can be solely formed by an individual.

A release signed by the chairman and secretary of the Forum of NNPP Chairmen, Dr Tosin Odeyemi and Barr. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala respectively, revealed that the recognition programme will hold in Abuja and the date will be announced soon.

They noted that these founders need to be rewarded for the outstanding contributions they infused in the party which has today become the bride in Nigeria.

According to the release, ‘The honour becomes imperative because these founding fathers deserve it. We need to celebrate them for their unique and inspirational efforts that the NNPP.

‘The party was founded in 2002 through the collaborative efforts of ̀some like-minded people who believe in the new Nigeria.

Though it is unfortunate that one of these founding fathers is moving around now, instigating some individuals that have been expelled from the party, to cause disaffection.

‘We felt disappointed that we can have one of the builders of this great building doing everything with the aim of pulling down the structure because of his selfish interest.

‘We wish to make it clear that NNPP was not founded by an individual, it is a collective effort of many great people, therefore, no individual can destabilise us.

‘Some of these founders are dead, while some are still alive. We have contacted them, and they were happy that their labour of love shall be recognised and that the party is waxing stronger.

‘Some of the dignitaries expected at the event are the Kano State Governor, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, all the serving Senators, House of Representatives members and House of Assembly members under our great party