NNPP Stalwart, Ajadi, Urges Politicians To Give Back To Society

South-West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has called on politicians to always give back to society through job creation and empowerment initiatives.

Ajadi made the call while speaking with journalists in Ibadan on Sunday, shortly after receiving the “Father Abraham Distinguished Award” during the 2025 Father’s Day celebration of the New Heritage Baptist Church, Eniosa, Ibadan.

Ajadi was honoured alongside other distinguished Nigerians, including the Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Ademola Babalola.

He stressed the need for political office holders to prioritize the welfare of citizens, noting that public service should be an avenue to uplift communities.

“One area where many politicians fail is in showing genuine commitment to giving back to society. As a politician, you knew your status before assuming office. It is not a bad thing to use a portion of what God has blessed you with to help the masses. Think about your community and how the people are faring. Do whatever you can to improve their lives,” he said.

Ajadi urged politicians to remember the voters who entrusted them with power and not abandon their responsibilities once in office.

“My advice to all politicians, especially those privileged to serve, is that they must not forget the people who voted them into positions of authority. It is their responsibility to give back by creating jobs and empowering their constituents,” he added.

Speaking on the role of fathers in the family, Ajadi emphasized that fathers must provide godly leadership and moral guidance for their children, noting the vital role they play in child upbringing.

Ambassador Ajadi was accompanied to the event by a delegation of NNPP leaders, including the South-West Public Relations Officer, Kilamuwaye Badmus; Ogun Central Senatorial Candidate (2023), Kehinde Teluwo; Ifo Constituency II House of Assembly Candidate (2023), Akingbala Semiu; and Ogun Waterside House of Assembly Candidate (2023), Fatai Adenaya Modawoni.