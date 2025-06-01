NNPP Stalwart Ajadi Mourns Kano Athletes

Share

A prominent member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of 20 athletes from Kano State, who lost their lives in a fatal accident while returning from the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Ogun State.

The athletes were among approximately 30 individuals on board a bus that crashed at the Dakatsalle Bridge in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

The vehicle reportedly plunged off the bridge, resulting in multiple fatalities and several injuries.

In a condolence statement issued on Sunday, Ajadi described the incident as heartbreaking, particularly as the young athletes were returning home with pride after representing Kano State at the just-concluded Gateway Games 2024.

“This is a very sad development. These were vibrant young people who had gone to make their state proud and were eagerly looking forward to a warm reception from their families and fans,” he said.

Ajadi extended his condolences to the government and people of Kano State, praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He also offered prayers for strength and comfort for the grieving families.

“It is indeed saddening and distressing that 20 athletes who represented Kano State at the just-concluded Gateway 2024 Games have lost their lives in the most traumatizing and painful circumstances,” he said.

“This tragedy, coming just days before Eid-el-Kabir, is especially painful.”

Ajadi described the victims as budding talents whose contributions to sports in Nigeria were just beginning to take shape.

“These young people had so much to give to their state and country with their talent, skills, and creativity. It is tragic that their loved ones who had been eagerly awaiting their return will now have to mourn their loss.”

The NNPP chieftain also sympathized with the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the entire people of the state over what he termed an irreplaceable loss.

“My thoughts and prayers are with His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the people of Kano State at this very difficult time. May we never witness such a tragedy again.”

He further urged both state and federal governments to prioritize the improvement of road infrastructure to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

“I call on various state governments and the Federal Government to urgently improve road conditions across the country to help forestall such devastating losses in the future,” Ajadi concluded.

