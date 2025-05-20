Share

The National Spokesman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ladipo Johnson, has criticized former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for prematurely disclosing details about an emerging opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Johnson stated that El-Rufai’s public remarks were “too quick” and potentially damaging to strategic political efforts being made behind the scenes.

He suggested that coalition negotiations should have remained confidential until concrete arrangements were finalized.

“If I said that we are not talking to anyone, that would be a lie. The whole problem we have now is because of El-Rufai, who moved too quickly and started talking too quickly,” Johnson said.

Johnson confirmed that the NNPP, under the leadership of former Kano State governor and party leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is engaging in discussions with multiple political stakeholders, including both opposition figures and possibly members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The various groups and movements in this country are all talking with each other. I have people who talk to me in my own little way, and I’m sure Kwankwaso is considering all sorts of options,” he said.

He emphasized the need for discretion in opposition planning to prevent the ruling party from undermining coalition strategies.

“When you have a sitting government and you think you want to take them on, there are certain things you have to leave to the last possible moment. When you come out to show your cards, it makes it easier for them to pick you out and stop you.”

Johnson further described Kwankwaso as a politician driven by principle rather than personal gain or “stomach infrastructure.” He noted Kwankwaso’s history of shifting political alliances based on ideological grounds, highlighting his departure from both the PDP and APC at critical moments in Nigeria’s political timeline.

“Whether you like him or not, he is a principled person. He moved from the ruling PDP when they were disheartened to form the APC, and when the APC got into government, he moved out again. It’s about principles for him.”

Tinubu Would Prefer Kwankwaso Over Ganduje – Johnson

In a bold assertion, Johnson claimed that if faced with a political choice, President Bola Tinubu would choose Kwankwaso over the current APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“If you were in Tinubu’s shoes, would you take Kwankwaso over Ganduje? What does Ganduje bring to the table?” he asked rhetorically, implying that Kwankwaso offers more political value and credibility.

Johnson’s remarks add to growing political speculation and behind-the-scenes maneuvering as Nigeria gears up for what is expected to be a fiercely contested 2027 general election.

