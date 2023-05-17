NNPP Spokesman, Chieftain Docked For Breaking Into Ogun Secretariat

The Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Oladayo Badmus and a Chieftain, Olayemi Idowu, were on Wednesday, arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for allegedly breaking into the state secretariat of the party.

The party chieftains were arraigned by the Police for a three-count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage and stealing. The duo, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Matthew Famuyiwa told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime on May 12 at Fajol House, car wash in Abeokuta.

Famuyiwa said the defendants conspired between themselves to commit felony by breaking into the party Secretariat and entered into the office of one Sunday Oginni , the Chairman of New Nigerian People’s Party ( NNPP) in Ogun State.

He further stated that the defendants, unlawfully entered the party chairman office and damaged two standing fans, windows, doors, photo portraits and padlock all valued N575,000.

He also alleged that the defendants also stole the sum of N7.5 million belonging to the party.

The prosecutor, however, noted that the offence committed contravened sections 516, 411 412, 415 and 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.A.A Fiade, thereafter admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2million each with one surety each who must be licensed and registered bonds men with Ogun state Judiciary.

Fiade however, adjourned the case until June 8 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the Oginni-led State executives has suspended the duo till further notice.

The embattled state Chairman said the suspension was rectified after the motion was moved at an emergency stakeholders meeting of the party in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oginni while speaking after the suspension, explained that the duo were suspended following their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, saying the party is law abiding and won’t harbour criminals.

He said ” Following, the outcome in court today, the duo of Oladayo Badmus (South West Public Relations Officer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP) and Olayemi Idowu ( NNPP’S Chieftain) are therefore suspended from this party till further notice.

“As a law abiding party, we will not harbour criminals hence the ratification of their suspension by this meeting,” he said.