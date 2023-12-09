NNPP Speaks On Joining Coalition Of Concerned Political Parties

The National Working Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has denied the news making the rounds that the party has joined the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties to work against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

The coalition is made up of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Saturday, the NNPP’s acting National Chairman, Abba Ali, said there is no plan to form a coalition, describing the reports as false.

READ ALSO:

Ali said that since the 2023 general elections, no party official has engaged with any political party, individually or collectively, to discuss the issue of forming a coalition now or soon.

He further urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard any news of the NNPP going into coalition with any political party or parties.

He said, “The attention of the leadership of the party has been drawn to newspaper reports of the formation of a coalition by NNPP and some political parties and wishes to state emphatically that there is nothing of such.

“The reports which came out on Friday, December 8, 2023, indicated that our great party, the NNPP, PDP and some other political parties have formed a coalition.

The NNPP is using this medium to reiterate that the report in all its material substance is false and is very far from the truth.”