NNPP Slams Ganduje For Wooing Kano Gov To Join APC

…Says desperation overstretched

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje for wooing the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to join the APC.

The NNPP described the call of the National Chairman as desperation without end.

Ganduje, on Thursday after a meeting with Kano State APC members said the Kano State governor should consider joining APC for the progress of the state.

Calling on the Governor, he said, “I am calling on Governor Yusuf along with his members of the NNPP to defect to the ruling APC at the national level to ensure massive political growth of the state.

“We will provide an enabling environment for all defectors for the overall political growth of our party, state and the country at large.

“I want to assure the good people of Kano State that the Federal Government will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will enhance the well-being of the people.

“I also want to assure you that there is a move for other governors from various political parties to join our party.

“Very soon some governors and members of the National Assembly from other political parties will also join the APC.”

Reacting to the development, the NNPP National Secretary, Mr Oladipupo Olayokun in a statement issued on Friday said, “It is part of the desperation of the APC in Kano and their National Chairman to get what they lost in the ballot box through the back door.

That was why they employed all means (including shenanigans) to get the Kano Governorship seat through the Courts. Thank God for the Supreme Court which rejected their evil plans.

“With the call by the National Chairman of APC on our Governor Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf to quit NNPP and join APC, I think we (members of NNPP) have now been vindicated that what happened at both the Tribunal and Appeal Court was the desperation of APC in Kano to get the Governor’s seat at all costs and by all means. They want to reap where they didn’t sow.

“We fought serious “war” – because they turned that election into war – we defeated them roundly in all the 5 elections in the General election. Let them go and prepare for the 2027 election.”