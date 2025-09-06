The House of Representatives Member Representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, has been reportedly sacked from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

This was as the party dragged him to court, over non-payment of dues and burden of party loans on him.

The Kano State chapter of the party who announced the expulsion of the House of Representatives member accused him of anti-party activities and failure to meet his financial obligations to the party over times.

Chairman of NNPP in the state, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, who made this disclosure while briefing journalists on Saturday, said the decision followed Jibrin’s repeated media outbursts against the party and its leadership.

Dungurawa described Jibrin as a “Weak politician” whose electoral success was only made possible through the Kwankwasiyya movement and NNPP platform, not personal strength.

“If he was truly strong politically, he would have won his election under the APC, but he failed.

“It was when he joined NNPP through Kwankwasiyya that he became a House of Reps member. Now he is deceiving himself thinking he is strong,” Dungurawa.

Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa was quoted recently saying that he might quit NNPP to APC because of his believes in President Tinubu gigantic efforts in transformational Agenda.

“I’m not pushing away the possibility of changing my Party anytime soon to APC because of the efforts I have seen clearly of President Tinubu, and it is on notice I have always been a Tinubu Man”, he added.

Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa was initially a PDP member than to APC and subsequently to NNPP and now threatening to rejoined APC.