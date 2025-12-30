NNPP Rejects Yusuf’s Alleged Planned Defection To APC

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday rejected Governor Abba Yusuf’s alleged plans to ditch the ruling party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman Hashim Dungurawa said neither he nor the NNPP National Leader Rabiu Kwankwaso had approved Yusuf’s rumoured defection to the ruling APC at the centre alongside his cabinet members.

Dungurawa said: “We are aware of the developments happening here in Kano State concerning some individuals who intend to defect to the APC. “I want to make it clear that neither the Kano NNPP, our National Leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, nor other leaders of our party have approved what is happening.”

He added: “It is a betrayal of the people of Kano who elected this party. It is improper to defeat a party in an election only to turn around and join that same party.” The chairman urged members to remain loyal to the party.

Dungurawa also dismissed rumours of divisions within the party, particularly claims that certain individuals were pitting Yusuf against Kwankwaso, describing the accusations as baseless.