The National Leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Sunday invalidated the purported expulsion of the federal lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa.

Speaking in a statement made available to newsmen, the party’s National Secretary, Oginni Sunday, dismissed the move as unauthorised and without basis.

According to the party, Jibrin Kofa’s expulsion from the party’s announcement is from Hashim Dungurawa, a former Kano State Chairman who, according to the NNPP, had himself been expelled from the party.

Describing the action as a baseless charade, Sunday said it was inconceivable for a non-member to claim the authority to expel a sitting federal legislator.

Citing a Federal Capital Territory High Court judgment of April 2, 2025, as well as a ruling from an Abia State High Court, NNPP National Secretary, Oginni Sunday, insisted that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his allies—including Hashim Dungurawa—had already been expelled from the party and therefore lacked the right to act on its behalf.

He further alleged that Jibrin’s refusal to align with Kwankwaso’s faction provoked the Kwankwasiyya movement, which in turn sought to undermine his influence through the purported expulsion.

He, however, cautioned that Governor Abba Yusuf’s continued loyalty to Kwankwaso poses a serious risk to the NNPP’s prospects of retaining Kano State in the 2027 governorship elections.

“One of the smartest ways for Yusuf to secure a win in Kano in 2027 is to travel to Lagos and tender an apology to the party’s founder and leadership,” Sunday added.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Admulmumin Jubrin was slammed with expulsion after he hinted at defection from NNPP

He said, “Anything can happen. I can leave NNPP, I can stay, and I can also return to APC, PDP, ADC, PRP, or anywhere I want.

“When I make decisions regarding that, people will know. It’s not surprising I did, and I told you, I am old enough to decide for myself.”

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday, Jibrin described the expulsion as “a rude shock.”

He said, “I strongly believe the contents of the interview should not warrant such a heavy penalty.

“No invitation was extended to me to defend myself before any organ of the party. Even under a military dictatorship, an accused is subjected to a court-martial.”