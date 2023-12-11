NNPP Reacts To Collation With PDP, Others

The claim of a coalition involving the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reacted to news making rounds that it has joined six other political parties called the “Coalition of Concerned Political Parties”

Refuting the claims, the National Secretary of NNPP, Olaposi Oginni said the purported coalition with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the other six parties is false.

He emphasized that the party has not authorized any coalition with any political party and urged the public to disregard NNPP’s involvement in the alleged coalition.

This information was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Board of Trustees Chairman of PDP and shared with the media on Sunday evening.

Oginni cautioned PDP against engaging with individuals who do not represent NNPP’s interests and specifically pointed out that Sen. Kwankwaso, who has been linked with the purported coalition, is not a member of NNPP and does not have the authority to engage in any form of negotiation or coalition on behalf of the party.

He also warned that relevant regulatory and security agencies, as well as the general public, will be notified to prevent any further damage to NNPP and avoid unnecessary legal actions.

In the letter, the NNPP Secretary urged the leadership of PDP not to be ensnared in the “manipulating scheme or illegal plans being propagated by some expelled members such as Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who falsely claims to be a former Presidential Candidate of NNPP, which is laughable.”