NNPP Petitions IGP, Alleges Threat Lives, Properties

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun alleging a threat to the lives of its members and properties.

The petition that was addressed to the office of the IGP and dated November 24, was signed by the National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali.

In the petition, Ali said, “We wish to use this medium to inform your good office of reports of threat to lives and property of some leaders of our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

“According to information at our disposal, there are plans by some people under the tag of “unknown gunmen” to attack the National Secretariat of our party while, at the same time, some leaders of the party have been marked down for elimination.

“We are using this medium to request a thorough investigation into this report and also adequate protection around our National Headquarters and leaders of the party.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is a peaceful party that has never employed or deployed violence to press home its demand.

“It would be recalled that several attacks on the party in the past have never elicited reprisals from us because we believe no country can progress in an atmosphere of anarchy

“We therefore urge you sir to urgently look into this request.”

It would be recalled that since the controversial ruling of the Appeal Court on the Kano State election petition, the All Progressives Congress APC and the NNPP have been engaged in altercations accusing each other of plots to attack its members.