NNPP Now A Strong Opposition Party – Nat’l Sec

The National Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr Dipo Olayoku has said the party is now a strong opposition party.

Olayoku stated this over the weekend in reaction to the defection of the former National Chairman of the party, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, former National Legal Adviser, Prof. Bem Angwe, the NNPP governorship candidate in Kaduna State and former NNPP Deputy National Chairman, Senator Sulaiman Othman Hunkuyi and other members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, for them to be received at the National Secretariat of APC by the National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje means that NNPP is now in the league of big opposition parties.

Reacting, he said, “Yes we heard about their defection and to us, it means APC is now a strong opposition party.

“There is a free entry and free exit in political association, therefore we cannot begrudge anybody for living the party. We wish them well in their newfound love.”

It would be recalled that the former NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Alkali last week led other members of the party to defect to APC.

Alkali, while addressing members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) said the issues that made them step aside from the NNPP were yet to be resolved, the reason they were joining the APC.

Addressing the NWC, Alkali said, “In our midst today we also have veteran politicians and senior NNPP party Leaders including Nuhu Ajiana Audu, Dr Isa Abdullahi Shika, Hon Mikaih Takwat, Major Yahaya Shinko (Rtd), Alhaji Usman Danbaba, Hon Ihyom Asongu, Barrister John Tine, Hon Dekaan Akarde, Hon Mrs Mercy Achagh and Chief Dr Bob Echikwonye, Adamu Mohammed, Sarkin Malamai and HON Johnson Abbah. All these have resigned from the NNPP and are today joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Your Excellency, you may wish to know that we all charted a new course under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and we made our indelible mark.

“As a result of all these efforts, NNPP re-emerged as one of the leading political parties in Nigeria with a very strong brand and presence nationwide led by veteran political leaders and consummate politicians and supported by the young, highly educated and well-connected crop of equally seasoned politicians who brought honour and credibility to the party.

And just like all other political parties in the country, the NNPP last year, successfully organised other political parties at all levels culminating in the 2023 General Elections.

“It is on record, that we individually and collectively did our best for the NNPP, but we have all resigned from the NNPP due to Individual personal reasons. A time will come when we will expatiate more on this, for now, it is time to move forward. However, we hinged our participation and involvement in any political party in the future based on trust, mutual respect, accommodation and inclusivity.

“We took time to review the state of the Political Parties in the country, especially since after the 2023 General Elections and we also consulted very widely with our friends, associates and supporters. Accordingly, we concluded that, following our departure from the NNPP and PDP, if we must advance forward, then our next destination should be the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“As usual, we know the temptation for some people is to say that we are joining the APC now because it is the ruling party at the Federal level in the country. We do understand because this is a common perception but as far as we are concerned this is far from the truth.

“In reality, most of the distinguished personalities seated here in actual fact were at one time or the other, members and even leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their respective States.

“It is important to note that both Senator Sulaiman Othman Hunkuyi and Prof Bem Angwe were veterans of the APC. Sen Hunkuyi was a force to reckon with and he served as a decisive factor in the APC victory in Kaduna State in 2015.

“Both Prof Bem Angwe and Alhaji Garba Umar were also major pillars in the APC in Benue State and Yobe States and contributed immensely to building the party in their States. Both of them left the party due to numerous personal reasons.”

Further commenting, the NNPP National Secretary said that there were no factions in the party and that the media should desist from referencing the party as a factional one.

He also assured that the party would make a good appearance of itself in the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

The governorship election would hold this Saturday in the states.