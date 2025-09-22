NNPP Not Part Of Kwakwanso’s APC Alliance – Nat’l Sec

Following the condition given by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Secretary of the party, Dr Ogini Olaposi, has excluded the NNPP from his alleged alliance.

Speaking on the development, Olaposi said Kwakwanso had admitted that he and his Kwankwasiya movement are not a part of the NNPP.

Olaposi, however, said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kwankwasiya Movement and NNPP had elapsed after the 2023 presidential election.

“At last, we have been vindicated. All negotiations by any party with Kwankwaso should be done in his individual capacity. Our party will now rest from the Movement’s resistance after they were expelled for anti-party activities.

READ ALSO:

“The NNPP has nothing against the ruling party, and if at any point ahead of the 2027 general elections we think we should enter into alliance with APC or any other, it will be decided by all members.

“For now, we are putting our house in order ahead of elections nationwide after the crisis and litigations that Kwankwaso and his followers brought to the NNPP.

“The crisis began because, rather than leave peacefully, they began to plan to hijack the party. We can’t wait to see them at another party.”

Olaposi further revealed that Kwakwanso no longer has a political platform, asserting that most of his followers have already joined the APC

“Kwankwaso has no political party. His political value dipped after betraying the NNPP, which gave him a free platform for his presidential ambition, and when the strategic members of the movement joined the ruling party.

“Nigerians who negotiate with Kwankwaso and his group should know that it is his right as a citizen, but not as a member of the NNPP.

“Any negotiation in the name of NNPP is null and void because they remain expelled from our party.”