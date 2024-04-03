NNPP North West Women Leader Resigns

The North West Zonal Women Leader of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Hajia Aisha Ahmed Kaita has resigned from her position. Kaita announced her resignation yesterday at a news conference held in Kano. She said her resignation from the position is voluntary, but still she retained her membership of the party.

On her reasons for resignation, Hajia Kaita said it became imperative for her to resign considering the fact that since the formation of NNPP government in Kano State, her followers and supporters that supported the electoral victory of the state government have not been carried along in terms of appointment or consultation.

“Yesterday, I informed the National Leader of NNPP and Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of my intention to step down from my position as North-West Zonal Women Leader.”