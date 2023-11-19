NNPP: Nigerians Should Be Worried Over Court Rulings

The New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) has said elections should be won by ballots and not through court rulings. The party, which was reacting to the Appeal Court’s decision on the Kano governorship election, also said that Nigerians should rise up against court rulings, awarding victories to some parties and some persons.

According to NNPP at a press briefing in Abuja, the Friday’s Appeal Court ruling on Kano State governorship election that said the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, was not a member of NNPP, has no place in law.

The party argued that among all the documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) portal for Yusuf, included his membership card of NNPP. The NNPP National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, briefing journalists said: “We are gathered here today to convey our outright rejection of and express our dismay at, the ruling of the Court of Appeal in respect of the only elected Governor on the platform of our dear party, the New Nigeria people’s Party, NNPP.

“To say the least, we are shocked at the miscarriage of justice delivered on Friday 17th November, 2023 on the Governorship Election petition of Kano State. “You would recall that the candidate of our party, in the March 2023 Governorship election in Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir was overwhelmingly elected by the good people of Kano State, with a whopping votes of 1,019,602 to defeat the APC candidate, who came a distant second.