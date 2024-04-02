NNPP N/west Women Leader Resign

The Northwest Zonal Women Leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Hajia Aisha Ahmed Kaita has resigned from her position.

Kaita announced her resignation at a news conference held on Tuesday in Kano.

She said her resignation form the position is voluntary but still, she retained her membership of the party.

Speaking on her reasons for resignation, Kaita said it became imperative for her to resign considering the fact that since the formation of NNPP government in Kano , her followers that supported the electoral victory of the government have not been carried along in terms of appointment or consultation.

‘’ Yesterday, I informed the national leader of NNPP and Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of my intention to step down from my position as Northwest Zonal Women leader, he asked me if there was a problem for my action but I told him I am still a member of the party but I need to step down from Zonal Women Leader position, ‘’Aisha told journalists.

‘’I am a staunch supporter of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and I was together with him in APC, PDP and now NNPP.