NNPP Moves To Form Main Opposition Party, Inaugurates Elders Council

In order to serve as the credible opposition to the ruling party in Osun State, the state Chapter of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as set up what it calls Elders Council (Igbimo Agba).

While inaugurating the council, which has two years tenure the party Chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, noted that Osun definitely needs a vibrant and patriotic opposition to keep the government of Governor Ademola Adeleke on the right track of governance.

In view of this, Osun NNPP promised to always think out of the box, thereby inaugurates an Elder Council to be chaired by Alhaji Adebayo Ahmid Adediran and has Mrs Mofolasayo Makinde as its secretary.

Other members of the council are Alhaji Taofeek Adewale Adeleke, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abiola Abdul-Lateef, Com. (Dr) Tunde Oke, Mr Kola Bamigbola, Hon. Mrs Solape Olatunbosun, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi and Com. Adewuni Adegboyega as observers.

In his acceptance speech, Osun NNPP Elders Council chairman, Alhaji Adediran appreciated the party leadership for the opportunity given to them to serve.

He noted that the council will work arsidously in providing a viable opposition to the ruling party vis-a-vis preparing NNPP for victory in the future elections.