NNPP Move To Take Over Anambra In 2025 Election

The Anambra State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has said it has commenced mobilisation and re-strategising to fully participate and win the State gubernatorial election in 2025.

Mr Patrick Ottis,

The State Deputy Chairman, Patrick Ottis disclosed this at a meeting with party stakeholders from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, on Tuesday, December 5 in Awka.

Speaking at the meeting, Ottis promised that NNPP would take the lead in the governorship race.

“We are happy that a revived NNPP has emerged in Anambra State and this meeting is for us to ensure that all hands are on deck to take the state, come 2025.

“We need to put membership drive and mobilisation strategies in place ahead of the 2025 governorship election. I want to assure you that NNPP will be the party to beat in the election.

“We are calling for unity among party members in the state because we need to work with one mind and voice to achieve success,” he said.

Ottis said the party was solidly behind the duly elected Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano state, and urged the judiciary to do the needful and not toy with people’s mandate.

He pledged the party’s unwavering support for the National Working Committee under the leadership of Alhaji Ali Kawu and the National Leader of the party, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.