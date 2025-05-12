NNPP Legislator Defects To APC In Kano

Share

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Sumaila Constituency, Zubairu Hamza Masu, has defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a resignation letter addressed to the Speaker, Ismail Falgore, and read during Monday’s plenary, Masu cited internal crises, including factional disputes and ongoing litigations, as his reasons for leaving the NNPP.

He specifically pointed to multiple claims of leadership within the party at both state and national levels, naming Suleiman Hashim Dungurawa and Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa at the state level, and Ahmed Ajuji and Agbo Major at the national level.

Masu’s resignation takes effect from May 12, 2025. He pledged his full allegiance to the APC leadership at all levels.

Share