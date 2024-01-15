NNPP lauds S’Court judgment on Kano guber poll

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has hailed the Supreme Court for its courage in upholding the principles of fairness and equity by affirming the election of Governor Abba Yusuf as Kano State governor. NNPP Acting National Chairman, Mr Abba Ali, stated this in Abuja at a news conference. He said: “We wish to echo the voice of Justice Okoro when he urged judges to always be meticulous in their work.

“We wish to add that judges should always continue to be bold and courageous, and discharge their duties without fear of favour. “They should resist all external pressure and work with their conscience. This is necessary for the judiciary to maintain its age-old credibility and reverence as ‘the last hope of the common man.’

“Our judiciary must indeed be morally and institutionally strengthened to ensure its historic dignity and independence and its ability to serve, not the desires of the elite, but the yearnings and aspirations of the greater number of Nigerians,” he said. Ali appreciated Nigerians, the international community, the media and other stakeholders for their support.

“The struggle to save Kano was a multi-partisan movement involving all lovers of democracy across the length and breadth of our dear country, Nigeria, and beyond,” he said