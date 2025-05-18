NNPP, Kwankwaso Refute Statement On Joining Apc

Share

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its Presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have refuted statements claiming that Kwankwaso was joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national leadership of the NNPP and Senator Kwankwaso made the refutal separately in statements issued in Abuja over the weekend.

In the statement issued by the NNPP, the National Piblicity Secretary, Oladipo Johnson, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a press statement purportedly credited to the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, making spurious claims and positions on his imagined political realignments particularly with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The lengthy statement is obviously a hatchet narrative with negative political objectives but it has failed woefully to achieve its intended end.

“We wish to categorically state that the statement under reference is false, unfounded, and a product of political mischief.

“The statement never emanated from our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and should be disregarded in its entirety”.

Johnson further stated that Kwankwaso has deliberately refrained from commenting on contemporary political events and he will continue to do so for the time being. The party urged the public to only engage statements that come from Kwankwaso’s public handles and other official sources of the party, rather than such fake posts on media platforms meant to misinform and mislead the public.

Similarly, in his statement, the NNPP Presidential candidate said, “My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments. I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being.”

” I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources”. Kwankwaso RM.”

