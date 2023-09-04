NNPP: Kwankwaso faces more trouble over alleged mismanagement of party funds

There seems to be more troubles in sight for the former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 Election, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and his political associates, as the new leadership of the party has ordered a thorough probe into the alleged mismanagement of well over N1 billion raised from the sale of forms to aspirants between March 2022 and today.

The new leadership of the NNPP under the chairmanship of Dr.Agbo Gilbert Major, also announced its resolve to overhaul the party’s structures at all levels, just as it announced the withdrawal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the former leaders of the party signed with the Kwankwasiya Movement These disclosures were made by the new Acting National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, AbdulSalam AbdulRasaq, in a statement in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday.

It noted that the principles of the Kwankwasiya Movement are targeted at massaging the ego of its sole owner and not in line with the party’s policies of openness and inclusiveness. The meeting resolved to invite relevant security agencies to properly examine the accounts of the party with a view to demanding explanations from the party’s presidential candidate, the party’s chairman who left in March 2023, the sacked acting chairman and the National Secretary.

This is to restore confidence of party members/ candidates who came forward with their hard earned money to purchase forms. It therefore called on its teeming members and supporters to remain calm in the face of “this brazen assault of the Kwankwasiya movement whose members were erroneously made to believe the party is sold to them and called on all aggrieved and displaced members who left for whatever reason to return home.”

The statement reads: “The new leadership of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) under Dr Agbo Gilbert Major, today had its maiden meeting at the Abuja National Secretariat and after a review of the situation resulting from the gross mismanagement of the party in the past one year came out with the following resolutions: “To conduct a thorough probe into the mismanagement of well over N1 billion raised from the sale of forms to aspirants between March 2022 and today. The meeting resolved to invite relevant security agencies to properly examine the accounts of the party with a view to demanding explanations from the party’s presidential candidate, the party’s chairman who left in March 2023, the sacked the Acting Chairman and the National Secretary. This is to restore confidence of party members/ candidates who came forward with their hard earned money to purchase forms.

“The party queried the rationale for the location of the Situation Room to the presidential candidate’s personal residence. It noted that the illegal location created room for the massive corruption and manipulation leading to imposition of candidates by Buba Galadima and his cotravellers and resolved to set up a committee to launch a probe into it. It therefore called for written complaints from aggrieved candidates who were short-changed after making payments for forms into the party’s account. “The party resolved to overhaul its structures across all levels nationwide in the coming days and weeks.”