Nnpp Kano Crisis: Nwc Dissolves State Excos, To Set Up Caretaker Committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria peo- ples Party (NNPP) has dissolved its state executive at all levels in Kano State. The NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson made this known in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Kano State NNPP was thrown into crisis with the alleged defection of the State governor, Abba Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). His alleged defection to the ruling party is being opposed by the former governor of Kano State and National leader of NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso.

The crisis in the state party also saw the suspension of the state party chairman, Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, which the National leadership of the NNPP did not approve However on Friday, the national leadership dissolving the Kano State NNPP Executive said,

“The National Working Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) after an emergency meeting has, in accordance with the constitution of the Party, announce the dissolution of its Executive Committees at the state, Local Government, and Ward levels in Kano State.

“In line with the provisions of the Party’s constitution, the NWC resolved to appoint Caretaker Committees to act in the interim. Further instructions will be announced in due course.

“The NWC accordingly, thanked all those who held positions at State, Lo- cal Government, and Ward structures of the Party in Kano State and assured them of the Party’s appreciation for their invaluable contributions.”