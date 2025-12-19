NNPP Holds Convention To Elect New Leaders

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) will on Saturday hold its National Convention to usher in new leaders of the party.

The National Chairman, Dr Ajuji Ahmed, stated this at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held on Friday in Abuja.

The Chairman commended the outcome of the state congresses of the party, charging the newly elected chairmen to raise the party.

The meeting was attended by the National leader of the party, former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, Deputy governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdulssalam Gwarzo, Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Board of Trustees members, National Working Committee (NWC) members, Members of National Assembly, State Assembly members, state party chairmen and other party stalwarts.

Addressing the party members, the National Chairman said, “I congratulate the newly elected officers of the party at Ward, Local Government, State and Zonal levels. I urge them to justify the confidence and trust party members reposed in them.

A membership drive is key to the growth of a political party. We should intensify efforts in the mass mobilisation of citizens. NNPP is big enough to accommodate millions of fellow compatriots who desire and deserve a new Nigeria where peace and prosperity are guaranteed.

“Esteemed Delegates of our great Party will at this National Convention exercise their democratic right of electing National Officers of NNPP following the expiration of their tenures, which commenced in the 2022 National Convention in Abuja.

“NNPP is known for its strict compliance with internal democracy. This will be showcased in this elective National Convention that will usher in new leaders who will pilot the affairs of our great party for the next four years. We have learned from the 2023 general election and will work harder for the 2027 general election.

“Citizens look up to NNPP to chart the way forward for our dear nation. We must live up to their expectations. Together we will restore genuine democracy in Nigeria.”

Further speaking, the chairman said, “The NNPP’s flag must fly higher and higher at every nook and corner of Nigeria to reassure citizens that a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria is possible as obtainable in Kano State that has witnessed tremendous transformation and

dividends of democracy in the NNPP-led Government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. This is what citizens need and will have in the upcoming general election.

“NNPP has been repositioned, restructured and strengthened as a major stakeholder in the nation’s democratic process. All eyes are on our great party to point the way forward for sustainable democracy and development in Nigeria.

“Our country deserves a fresh start, and citizens deserve a fresh new deal, which only NNPP is capable of offering.

In view of this, we have concluded Congresses at Ward, Local Government, State and Zonal levels where new leaders emerged. Reports of these rancour-free Congresses were submitted to the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, 19th December 2025, which considered them and approved accordingly.”