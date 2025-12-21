NNPP Holds Convention, Re-Elects NWC Members

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Saturday held its National elective Convention, and reelected the National Working Committee members for another 4 years as national officers.

Among the reelected NWC members are Dr Ajuji Ahmed, National Chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu, Deputy National Chairman, North, Chief Onu Nwaze, Deputy National Chairman South, Hon. Dipo Olayokun, National Secretary, Hon. Oladipo Johnson, National Publicity Secretary and others.

They are to serve another four years as NWC members. The Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Bala Yunusa Mohammedo, said the process of their reelection was credible.

He said, “As the tenure of the current National Officers comes to an end, it has become necessary to conduct elections in line with our Party constitution to usher in new leadership that will continue to steer the affairs of the party at the national level.

“I wish to inform this august gathering that the guidelines for the conduct of this election have been duly forwarded to INEC and made available to our members across the country.

The Chairman of the National Convention Electoral Committee will, in due course, provide further details on the procedures and modalities for the election.