NNPP Holds Convention, Re-Elect NWC Members

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Saturday held its National elective Convention, and reelected the National Working Committee members for another 4 years.

Among the re-elected NWC members are, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, National Chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu, Deputy National Chairman, North, Chief Onu Nwaze, Deputy National Chairman South, Hon. Dipo Olayokun, National Secretary, Hon. Oladipo Johnson, National Publicity Secretary and others. They are to serve another four years as NWC members.

The Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Bala Yunusa Mohammedo said the process was credible.

He said, “As the tenure of the current National Officers comes to an end, it has

become necessary to conduct elections in line with our party Constitution to usher in new leadership that will continue to steer the affairs of the party at the national level.

“I wish to inform this august gathering that the guidelines for the conduct of this election have been duly forwarded to INEC and made available to our members across the country.

“The Chairman of the National Convention Electoral Committee will, in due course, provide further details on the procedures and modalities for the election.

“Beyond the formal activities of today, this convention also serves as an

opportunity to strengthen the unity and brotherhood that bind us together as members of one political family.”

Some of the chieftains in attendance at the Convention were: NNPP National leader, former governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf; Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Abdulsalaam Gwarzo; National Chairman of NNPP Dr. Ajuji Ahmed; Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibrin Falgore; and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Engr. Buba Galadima.

The reelected National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed in his address said, “The NNPP’s flag must fly higher and higher at every nook and corner of Nigeria to reassure citizens that a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria is possible as obtainable in Kano State that has witnessed tremendous transformation and dividends of democracy in the NNPP-led Government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“This is what citizens need and will have in the upcoming general election.

“NNPP has been repositioned, restructured and strengthened as a major stakeholder in the nation’s democratic process.

“All eyes are on our great party to point

the way forward for sustainable democracy and development in Nigeria.

“Our country deserves a fresh start and citizens deserve a fresh new deal which only NNPP is capable to offer. In view of this, we have concluded Congresses at Ward, Local Government, State and Zonal levels where new leaders emerged.

Reports of these rancour-free Congresses were submitted to the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, 19th December 2025.